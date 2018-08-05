Authors and MP back bookshop after attack by ‘mask-wearing fascists’

Authors and an MP have expressed solidarity with staff after a socialist bookshop was allegedly attacked by “mask-wearing fascists”.

Bookmarks in Bloomsbury, central London, said the store was targeted by a dozen far right assailants attempting to intimidate customers and staff just before closing on Saturday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at around 6.35pm to reports of a protest at the store. No arrests were made.

A second call was made “a short time later” telling police the group had caused damage inside the shop.

Police said an appointment was made for officers to speak to the complainant.

A statement from the bookshop posted on Facebook read: “On Saturday evening around 6:45 just as we were closing, Bookmarks was attacked by around a dozen mask wearing fascists.

“They attempted to intimidate staff and customers and to destroy books and materials.