Barry Chuckle dies surrounded by family aged 73

Veteran entertainer Barry Chuckle, one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died at the age of 73, his manager said.

The TV and theatre entertainer had started to film a new TV series but he became unwell and his health deteriorated.

Manager Phil Dale said in a statement to the Press Association: “It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.

“The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of The Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel.”

His brother Paul said: “I’ve not just lost my brother, I’ve lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.”