Chelsea women’s manager’s ‘daily cry’ over her stillborn twin son

Chelsea women’s football manager Emma Hayes hid the loss of one of her unborn twins from her team after she felt her son lose his fight during a match.

Ms Hayes, who was in her third trimester, had been warned one of her baby boys was struggling and knew something had gone wrong while watching her team play Arsenal on the sidelines, the Sunday Times reported.

The 41-year-old told the paper she decided to hide her devastating news from the team, adding that losing a child had made her more vulnerable, but more grateful and patient.

Chelsea went on to win the Champions League and FA cup.