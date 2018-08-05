Dozens killed after quake hits Indonesian tourist island

Dozens of people have been killed after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Lombok. At least 39 people died in the quake which came a week after another in the same area killed 16. Buildings were damaged and some people fled their homes for higher ground, as a power blackout affected the island.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake struck early on Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 six miles. Its epicentre was about one mile east of Loloan. The quake damaged buildings as far away as Denpasar on Bali, including a department store and the airport terminal, where ceiling panels were shaken loose, authorities said. Video showed screaming people running in panic from houses in a Bali neighbourhood and vehicles rocking. On Lombok, soldiers and other rescuers carried injured people on stretchers and carpets to an evacuation centre. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake struck, saying small waves were possible. The agency’s head, Dwikorita Karnawati, later told MetroTV that the tsunami warning had ended. National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Kompas TV that the quake strongly jolted Mataram, the capital of West Nusa Tenggara province, and may have caused damage there.

People affected by the earthquake rest at a temporary shelter in Lombok, Indonesia Credit: AP