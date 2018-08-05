Help me find out the truth about my daughter’s death, mother pleads

The mother of a British woman killed while backpacking in India says she fears she will never find out the truth behind her daughter’s death. Sarah Groves died aged 24 after being stabbed more than 40 times while she slept on a houseboat in Kashmir in 2013. Dutchman Richard de Wit is accused of killing her, but five years on his court case has yet to be concluded, despite a reported 125 scheduled hearings.

Sarah Groves’ family fear they will never get answers Credit: Family handout/PA

Ms Groves’ mother Kate, 65, now says she fears she will not live long enough to see justice for her daughter. She told the Sunday Mirror: “It’s a horrible realisation, knowing we might never find out the truth of what happened to our beautiful, loving girl that terrible night. “I can’t bear to think that we won’t get answers, I need to have hope. I just hope I live long enough.” Mrs Groves and her husband Victor, from Guernsey, are hoping new Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will get behind their fight for justice, and say they want the UK Government to launch a formal complaint with Indian authorities on their handling of the case.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.