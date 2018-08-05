Advertisement

In Pictures: Beaches and lakes busy as Britain basks in heatwave

Sunbathing on the clifftop at Woolacombe Beach in North Devon (Ben Birchall/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

There was no let-up to the soaring temperatures on Sunday, with the mercury expected to top 30C in parts of the UK.

Walking among sunflowers at Vine House Farm near Spalding, Lincolnshire Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
A busy Woolacombe Beach in North Devon Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Sunbathers seek out a space on the beach Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
The perfect day for a dip in the sea Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
A paddleboarder heads away from the crowds Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
People enjoyed the sun at Carsington Water in Derbyshire Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
Fantastic weather for a family bike ride Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
And also good for some leisurely sailing Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
Or perhaps just a leisurely stroll Credit: Danny Lawson/PA
These guys took a laid back approach to kayaking Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
While others enjoyed a ride on pedalos at Nene Park in Peterborough Credit: Joe Giddens/PA