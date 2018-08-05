Three dead after new earthquake hits Indonesia tourist island

At least three people have been killed after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Lombok.

The quake came a week after another in the same area killed more than a dozen people and triggered a brief tsunami warning.

Some people fled their homes and moved to higher ground and authorities said there had been a power blackout.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.0 quake struck early on Sunday evening at a depth of 10.5 six miles. Its epicentre was about one mile east of Loloan.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake struck, saying small waves were possible.

The agency’s head, Dwikorita Karnawati, later told MetroTV that the tsunami warning had ended.