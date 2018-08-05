Police appeal over ‘reckless’ driver who drove at cyclist at speed after row

Police are appealing for help hunting a “reckless” driver seen in footage on social media arguing with a cyclist before driving at him “at speed”. IT consultant Dave Clifton, 50, was nearly struck by the driver of a black Audi A3 in Clapham, south-west London, at around 8am on Wednesday. Scotland Yard issued an appeal on Sunday after being unable to track down the “dangerous” man after he sped away in reverse from an officer.

“Luckily no-one was seriously injured or even killed by this reckless driver,” Detective Constable James Preston said. Mr Clifton’s video starts with the driver yelling while stopped at traffic lights near Clapham North station. He then swerves into a bus lane, nearly striking the cyclist for the first time. Stopped at a further set of lights, the driver repeatedly throws debris from his car at the cyclist while hurling obscenities. “When the lights turned green, the driver turned his car towards the victim and drove at him at speed before changing direction,” police said. The Audi takes a left onto a side-street where a witness said he nearly hit another cyclist, according to police.

The driver swerves in front of the cyclist Credit: Dave Clifton/PA