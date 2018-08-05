Python spotted attacking pigeon on east London high street

The photo shows the snake wrapped around a pigeon in the middle of a footpath outside a shop.

Dave Fawbert, the editor of London free magazine Shortlist, shared an image on Twitter on Saturday morning, captioned: “Just a python eating a pigeon on Leytonstone High Road #LondonLife”.

The RSPCA confirmed an inspector had attended the scene, but could not give details on what had happened to the pigeon.

The python was taken to a nearby wildlife centre, where he is being assessed.

“I’m very keen to find out how he came to be in such a dangerous situation,” RSPCA inspector Rebecca Benson said.

“Exposed like that on a street could have meant anything might have happened to him – he could have been run over by a car or attacked by another animal.”

“It might be that he is an escaped pet, or more worryingly, someone may have deliberately dumped him and left him to fend for himself.

“Either way, anybody with any information can give me a call in complete confidence on our inspector’s appeal line by phoning 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA is urging potential reptile owners to do their research on the care required for an exotic pet before taking on the responsibility.