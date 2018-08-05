Sir Ian McKellen turns King Lear into chat with audience after leg injury forces him to miss performance

Sir Ian McKellen has apologised to theatre-goers after an injury forced him to miss a performance of King Lear.

The actor, 79, was due to star in a matinee of the Shakespeare play at The Duke of York's Theatre in London on Saturday, but hurt himself as he ran to catch a train to get to the venue.

Instead he sat on stage and chatted to the audience, telling them anecdotes from his life and "tried out a few new routines".

Reportedly he gave the audience some tips too, telling those who might hope to follow in his footsteps: "Don't".

Writing to fans on Twitter on Sunday he said: "I hadn't long been up before I set off for yesterday's matinee of King Lear. At the underground station I galloped up 45 steps to catch the train above. Once on it, I skipped along the carriage and my left leg gave way.