- ITV Report
Video of a snake eating a pigeon proves just about anything can happen in London
The capital is always full of surprises, but this is truly bizarre.
Footage has been posted online showing a snake eating a pigeon on Leytonstone High Road in east London.
It has been reported that onlookers fed an already dead pigeon to the escaped reptile.
Rebecca Benson, an RSPCA inspector has commented on the incident saying, “I’m very keen to find out how he came to be in such a dangerous situation.
“Exposed like that on a street could have meant anything might have happened to him – he could have been run over by a car or attacked by another animal.
“It might be that he is an escaped pet or, more worryingly, someone may have deliberately dumped him and left him to fend for himself.”