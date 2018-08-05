Teenager dies after road crash

A teenager has died after a road accident in Co Mayo.

The single-vehicle collision happened at The Quay on Clare Island, Westport, at approximately 1am on Sunday.

The young man, who was the only person in the car, was fatally injured after he drove the car into a ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station on 098-50230, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.