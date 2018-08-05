Three dead after car collides with lorry in Cardiff

Three men have died after their car collided with a lorry in Cardiff, police said.

The driver and his two passengers were in a grey Ford Focus when it collided with the vehicle on Southern Way at about 4am on Saturday, South Wales Police said.

A spokesman said: “South Wales Police can now confirm that three men who were in the Ford Focus have sadly died.”

Road closures were in place while detectives investigated the crash.

Officers are calling for witnesses to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.