Trump urged to provide wildfire aid as California battles 17 blazes

The governor of California has called on US President Donald Trump to help the state fight and recover from another devastating wildfire season. Jerry Brown made the appeal as he inspected neighbourhoods wiped out by a wildfire in the northern California city of Redding. Mr Brown said he was confident the president he has clashed with over immigration and pollution policies would send aid, which Mr Trump did last year when California’s wine country was hit hard. “The president has been pretty good on helping us in disasters, so I’m hopeful,” said Mr Brown, a Democrat. “Tragedies bring people together.”

A wildfire has closed Yosemite National Park at the height of the tourist season Credit: Noah Berger/AP

Mr Brown’s call for help came shortly before authorities called on residents in Glenn and Colusa counties in northern California to evacuate as a wildfire there continues to grow. Cal Fire issued the evacuation order on Saturday night for people who live in several parts of the counties, including an area just east of the boundary of Mendocino National Forest. The blaze, known as the Mendocino Complex fire, has grown to 357 square miles and is 32% contained, according to Cal Fire. The National Weather Service forecasts hot and windy conditions to persist in northern California.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.