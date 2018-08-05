UK Weather Forecast: A north/south split in conditions to start a brand new week.

Tonight:Rain becoming persistent and heavier across northwest Scotland, with occasional rain elsewhere across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Largely clear across England and Wales, but some fog patches in the south.

Monday:Cloud and rain in the northwest edging southeast and breaking up through the day. Sunny spells ahead of this, and becoming hot and humid in the southeast.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Hot and humid in the southeast on Tuesday, with thunderstorms developing later. Otherwise, the already cooler, more changeable and breezier conditions in the northwest spreading to all parts by Wednesday.