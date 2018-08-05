Venezuela ‘drone attack’: Six people arrested

Six people have been arrested suspected of using explosives-laden drones in a failed bid to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to officials in the country. The government alleged that opposition factions conspired with assailants in Miami and Bogota, although they offered no specific evidence. Opposition leaders decried Mr Maduro for broadly singling out his political opponents, and they warned he may use it to further suppress his critics.

The thwarted attack comes as Venezuela is reeling from a worsening economic and humanitarian crisis and Mr Maduro has grown increasingly isolated. Foreign nations, including the United States, are slapping economic sanctions against a growing list of high-ranking officials and decrying his government as an autocratic regime. The assailants flew two drones each packed with plastic explosives towards Mr Maduro, his wife and other top leaders as he spoke on Saturday evening at an event celebrating the 81st anniversary of the National Guard, said interior minister Nestor Reverol.

One of the drones was to explode above the president while the other was to detonate directly in front of him, he added. But the military managed to knock one of the drones off-course electronically and the other crashed into an apartment building two streets away from where Mr Maduro was speaking to the hundreds of troops, Mr Reverol said. “We have six terrorists and assassins detained,” Mr Reverol said. “In the next hours there could be more arrests.” Of those arrested, Mr Reverol said two had previous run-ins with the government, although he did not give their names or say what charges they faced.

Venezuelan forces occupy Bolivar Avenue where the government said that a drone armed with explosives detonated Credit: Fernando Llano/AP