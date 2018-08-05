Watson warns Labour faces ‘eternal shame’ unless it tackles anti-Semitism

They accused the Labour leader of “ideological hostility” to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism and its 11 examples.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Leadership Council and Board of Deputies rejected Jeremy Corbyn’s latest attempt to calm tensions over the anti-Semitism row.

In a stark message, Mr Watson said Labour had to take a “long, hard look at ourselves” and demanded immediate action to end tensions, including fully adopting an international definition of anti-Semitism which the party’s ruling body has so far resisted.

Labour faces being lost in a “vortex of eternal shame” unless it addresses the concerns of the Jewish community over anti-Semitism, deputy leader Tom Watson warned.

Mr Corbyn has said that seven of the examples have been fully adopted in Labour’s code of conduct, with “the essence” of the other four captured in the document.

But he said there was an an issue about “half of one example out of 11” because it could restrict criticism of Israel.

“It is unfortunately the case that this particular example, dealing with Israel and racism, has sometimes been used by those wanting to restrict criticism of Israel that is not anti-Semitic,” he claimed.

But in a joint statement following his comments – a response delayed because the Labour leader’s “ill-timed and ill-conceived” Guardian article was published on Friday night as Jews observed the Sabbath – the Jewish Leadership Council and Board of Deputies criticised his approach.

They claimed the abuse suffered by their community “whether you call this anti-Semitic or not” had resulted in “Jews and those who support them… being purged out of the party”.

“Above all, however, Mr Corbyn’s ideological hostility to the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism epitomises the enduring problem.

“His article falsely claimed that Labour’s new code only sought to alter one part of the definition.

“As can be plainly seen, the code alters and relegates four parts that say it may be anti-Semitic to: 1. Accuse Jews of disloyalty, 2. Compare Israel to Nazi Germany, 3. Hold Israel to unique standards and 4. Call a Jewish State racist.

“It is quite obvious why Jeremy Corbyn and (Labour communications chief) Seumas Milne are so anxious to diminish these parts of the IHRA definition.”

They added that “actions are the only thing that have ever mattered” but claimed Mr Corbyn was merely restating words he had already used.

“None of the cliches and promises have been met, the hatred and vilification has intensified and the purging is now gathering pace.

“These are the actions that should matter, not just to Jews, but to all decent people who believe in fundamental liberal democratic principles.”