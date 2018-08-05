What the papers say – August 5

A variety of stories make the front pages on Sunday – from Labour’s ongoing anti-Semitism controversy to the Duchess of Sussex celebrating her birthday. The Sunday Telegraph leads on the continuing row within the Labour party, reporting shadow chancellor John McDonnell had been criticised after a hard-Left group he heads claimed a Jewish leader was a “Trump fanatic” who made up allegations of discrimination against Jews.

The NHS has been warned it must give transgender patients awaiting transitioning treatment equal access to fertility services, according to The Observer.

And the Mail on Sunday claims that secrets about Britain’s new £9 billion stealth fighter jets have been leaked in a “sophisticated sting operation”.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times carries an interview with international trade secretary Liam Fox, who warns that Britain is odds-on to crash out of the European Union without a deal, putting the chances of a no deal departure at “60-40”.

Pictures of Meghan Markle attending a wedding on her 37th birthday also feature prominently on the front pages. The Sunday Mirror claims she is believed to be preparing for an emotional reunion with her father.

The glamorous Duchess also appears on the front of the Sunday Express. The paper leads on the tragic discovery of a body in the search for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood.

Elsewhere, the Sunday People claims a rapist ex-police officer has been released from prison after seven years, while the Daily Star on Sunday says taxi rapist John Worboys has made a new appeal to be freed from jail.

