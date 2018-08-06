Apple remove conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's podcasts

Apple have removed almost the entire back catalogue on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' podcasts.

The company took the action as the Infowars podcasts, fall foul of Apple's anti-hate speech guidelines. It is the biggest move by a broadcaster to quell the availability of the American's output.

Infowars produces the daily Alex Jones Show and another five titles, with only Real News with David Knight being saved from Apple's cull.

Jones is currently being sued by the parents of the Sandy Hook shooting, after claiming it was a hoax.

Pressure has been put on companies to remove material from those deemed to proffer hate speech, with the likes of Facebook and YouTube taking down individual pieces of content but this is the biggest move by an organisation.

The podcasts are still available on other platforms but this will still be a huge blow to Infowars.