- ITV Report
Apple remove conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's podcasts
Apple have removed almost the entire back catalogue on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' podcasts.
The company took the action as the Infowars podcasts, fall foul of Apple's anti-hate speech guidelines. It is the biggest move by a broadcaster to quell the availability of the American's output.
Infowars produces the daily Alex Jones Show and another five titles, with only Real News with David Knight being saved from Apple's cull.
Jones is currently being sued by the parents of the Sandy Hook shooting, after claiming it was a hoax.
Pressure has been put on companies to remove material from those deemed to proffer hate speech, with the likes of Facebook and YouTube taking down individual pieces of content but this is the biggest move by an organisation.
The podcasts are still available on other platforms but this will still be a huge blow to Infowars.
“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” an Apple spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”
Jones has gained popularity since founding Infowars in 1999. Over the years he has theorised that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were orchestrated by the government and, more recently, the Sandy Hook massacre, in which 26 adults and children were killed, was faked to promote gun control.