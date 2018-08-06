Bombardier warns no-deal Brexit could cost up to £30m in stockpiling parts

Stockpiling parts to mitigate the impact of a no-deal Brexit would cost Bombardier’s Belfast business up to £30 million, the plane maker has warned.

Michael Ryan, the head of the firm’s Northern Ireland operation, warned that spending such a sum to store goods is “not how we can afford to run a business” and is “cash that I don’t have”.

There are fears that the movement of goods could be disrupted by long queues at ports if the UK is unable to reach an agreement with the European Union over Brexit.

Mr Ryan said his Belfast plant operates a “just in time” supply policy to avoid the expense of stocking excess materials.

The company uses hundreds of components which are modified throughout its supply chain, crossing between the UK and the rest of the EU on multiple occasions.

There were 1,755 such shipments in 2016.