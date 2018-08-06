Britain to swelter for two more days before heatwave eases

Britons heading back to work after the weekend sunshine will be loosening their ties for two more sweltering days before the heatwave cools off. The mercury is set to rocket past 30C (85F) in parts of the UK on Monday, with 33C possible in London and to the east of the capital as the working week kicks off. And temperatures could edge a degree higher on Tuesday, potentially peaking at 34C (91.4F) in Essex or Norfolk, the Met Office said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It follows a balmy weekend, with hundreds of sun-lovers flocking to beaches along the south coast and partying at Brighton’s annual Pride event. The hottest temperature on Sunday was 30.2C (86.36F) recorded in Northolt, greater London. However, not all of the UK will be gazing into clear blue skies – much of Scotland and Northern Ireland will start the week with some rain. England and Wales are to stay generally dry and warmer, with the exception of possible thunderstorms across the south east on Tuesday. The mercury will need to climb significantly if it is to come close to England’s current August record – 38.5C (101.3F) reached in Faversham, Kent, in 2003. However, maximum temperatures are likely to dip to around the mid-20Cs mark come Wednesday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Forecaster Dean Hall said there will be “quite a marked change to the feel of things” from the middle of the week as conditions turn “fresher and more changeable”. It is likely to stay cooler throughout next weekend, he said, with “no real sign of any return of the heat that we have been seeing over the recent days”.

People relax on kayaks at Nene Park in Peterborough, as the warm weather continues Credit: Joe Giddens/PA