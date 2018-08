Brother-in-law of midwife’s ex-fiance appears in court charged with her murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of midwife Samantha Eastwood. Michael Stirling was charged after the 28-year-old’s body was found in a rural area near Caverswall, Staffordshire, on Saturday – eight days after her disappearance. Ms Eastwood had last been seen in uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke Hospital at 7.45am on Friday July 27. The 32-year-old defendant, who is the brother-in-law of Ms Eastwood’s ex-fiance John Peake, was not required to enter any pleas during a three-minute hearing at North Staffordshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Michael Stirling, 32, leaves North Staffordshire Magistrates’ Court Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Stirling, wearing a grey sweatshirt, was flanked by two dock officers as he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth. Staffordshire Police said two other men, aged 28 and 60, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue. The charge states that Stirling allegedly murdered Ms Eastwood between July 26 and August 5 at Baddeley Green.

Midwife murder Credit: PA Graphics