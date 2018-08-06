Chicago suffers fierce surge in gun violence over weekend

The violence is having a strong effect on the people of Chicago. Credit: AP

At least 11 people were shot dead and around 70 others wounded in 48 hours of violence in Chicago at the weekend. Police Patrol Chief Fred Waller said gang members are using large summer crowds as cover in some cases. Waller added: "They take advantage of that opportunity and they shoot into a crowd, no matter who they hit."

Protesters arrive at the Wrigley Field to demand more government action against gun violence, Thursday August 2, 2018, in Chicago. Credit: AP

Police said violent crime has declined overall in Chicago. But anti-violence protesters have blocked highways to voice their outrage. The violence peaked early on Sunday, including one shooting on the city’s South Side that wounded eight people. Police attributed the spike in violence to gangs and US President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani used it to criticise the city’s Democratic leadership.

The number of homicides in Chicago in 2017 exceeded the number in New York and LA combined. Credit: AP

By comparison, at least seven people were killed and 32 were wounded during the long Memorial Day weekend in May, which is one of the most violent weekends of the year for the city, the Chicago Tribune reported.

There was a surge in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend. Credit: AP