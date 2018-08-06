Death toll rises as powerful quake rocks Indonesia’s Lombok island

A powerful earthquake has struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing at least 82 people and shaking neighbouring Bali.

It comes one week after another quake on Lombok killed more than a dozen.

The latest quake, which triggered a brief tsunami warning, damaged buildings as far away as Denpasar on Bali, including a department store and the airport terminal, where ceiling panels were shaken loose, authorities said.

On Lombok, soldiers and other rescuers carried injured people on stretchers and carpets to an evacuation centre.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the toll had risen 82 with hundreds others were injured. Earlier officials said at least 39 people had died.

A total of 65 of the deaths occurred in North Lombok district, nine in West Lombok district, four in the provincial capital Mataram and two each in Central Lombok and East Lombok districts.