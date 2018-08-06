Demand for new cars rises 1.2% in July

Demand for new cars rose by 1.2% last month, figures show. Some 163,898 new cars were registered in July compared with 161,997 during the same month in 2017, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said. Registrations are down 5.5% this year compared with the first seven months of last year.

The SMMT said this is “broadly in line with expectations as demand begins to level out”. Sales of petrol models increased by 20.1% last month, while diesels fell for the 16th consecutive month, down 24.4%. Demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles such as hybrids and pure electrics increased by 21% to take a market share of 6.5%.

