Demi Lovato addresses suspected overdose for first time

Demi Lovato has spoken for the first time since she was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected overdose.

The singer, 25, wrote a message to fans on her Instagram page saying she had learned addiction is “not something that disappears or fades with time” and “it is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet”.

Lovato also thanked staff at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, where she was taken after falling ill at her home in the Hollywood Hills on July 24.