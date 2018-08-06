Dramatic footage showing child cyclist’s near-miss prompts road safety warning

Mr Allen, a Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service group commander, was driving when a group a children on bicycles emerged without warning from the side of the busy road.

The near-miss incident was recorded on the A38 dual carriageway at Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, by firefighter Rob Allen on Sunday.

Dramatic dashcam footage showing the moment a child cyclist is nearly struck by a 4×4 has prompted safety warnings this summer.

Mr Allen slowed his vehicle to 5 mph but just moments later another young child, who had fallen behind the main group, cycles into Mr Allen’s path.

Putting the brakes on just in time, the driver misses the second child before he carries on cycling across the road.

After feeling shaken from the incident, the experienced firefighter and father-of-one decided to share the footage on social media to highlight the dangers on the road.

Mr Allen said: "I’ve seen drivers on phones and doing way over speed limit through there, just imagine. “It’s perfect summer holiday weather for kids to be enjoying being out and about on their bikes, but I shared this footage to reinforce the messages about staying safe and being vigilant while cycling on main roads, and also wearing a cycling helmet.”