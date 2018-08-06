Eleven children rescued from New Mexico compound after ‘we’re starving’ note

Eleven children were rescued by police after they were discovered living in squalid conditions in a makeshift compound in rural northern New Mexico.

Taos County Sheriff’s officials said the youngsters, ranging in age from one to 15, were removed from the compound in the small community of Amalia, 145 miles (233km) north-east of Albuquerque and in an isolated high-desert area near the New Mexico-Colorado border.

Three women, believed to be the mothers of the children, were detained and later released.

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said they were “the saddest living conditions and poverty” he has seen in 30 years on the job.

He said that other than a few potatoes and a box of rice, there was little food in the compound, which consisted of a small travel trailer buried in the ground and covered by plastic with no water, plumbing or electricity.

The starving children were handed over to state child-welfare workers.