England cricketer Ben Stokes faces trial

England cricketer Ben Stokes will go on trial today accused of affray.

The 27-year-old all-rounder and two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 27, all deny the charge.

Stokes, Ali and Hale are jointly charged with affray in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol on September 25 last year – several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

The charge states that their “conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety”, contrary to section 3(1) and (7) of the Public Order Act 1986.