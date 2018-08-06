Farmers turning to old-fashioned security measures as cost of rural theft rises

The cost of rural crime – such as livestock and tractor theft – has risen at its fastest rate in eight years, new figures show. Almost £45 million worth of rural theft was committed across the UK in 2017 – up 13.4% on the previous year, data from insurer NFU Mutual shows. Farmers and rural residents are now turning to “medieval” security methods to secure their land from increasingly “brazen” thieves in 4×4 cars, the Rural Crime Report said. Police cuts and a rising workload are thought to be a cause of the increase, leaving rural residents looking to the history books to find ways to protect themselves.

Wales saw the sharpest rise in the cost of rural crime, reporting a 41% jump on the previous year. Meanwhile, the north east was the only region in England which reported a fall – of 6.5%. Scotland also experienced a 3.8% drop in the cost of rural crime. In the regions, the cost of rural crime was up almost a third (32%) in the midlands and increased 30% in the south east. The West Midlands, Surrey and Northamptonshire were the counties which saw the biggest increases in the cost of rural theft. Modern security measures such as tracking devices, CCTV and motion sensors are being backed up with “protective animals” including llamas, geese and dogs employed as old fashioned alarms. Garden equipment, quad bikes and horseboxes were among the top 10 targeted items around the UK, the report also shows.

