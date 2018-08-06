Former British Airways worker Sid Quared 'sacked for man bun' says he felt 'bullied'

A former British Airways worker who says the company sacked him because of his man bun has told ITV News that the decision left him feeling "bullied" and "violated".

Sid Ouared, 26, accused the airline of being "stuck in the 1970s" for telling him his hair was like "girls' hair."

British Airways said it would not comment "on employment matters relating to individuals".

The Londoner, who was let go from Heathrow's customer service team, told ITV News: "Their reason for dismissing me is obscene as well as draconian.

"In a nutshell they pretty much dismissed me on the claims that my hair is like a girl's hair."