Former Rangers footballer subjected to sectarian abuse at airport

A Belfast football club has said it was unacceptable that former Rangers player Nacho Novo was subjected to sectarian abuse at an airport in the city.

Novo confronted a Celtic fan at Belfast International Airport who was singing: “I hope you die in your sleep Nacho Novo.”

The incident was filmed and footage posted on social media.

A statement from East Belfast FC said: “We feel it essential that we highlight the sectarian abuse and threats made to Nacho Novo.