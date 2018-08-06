‘Fundamental failures’ led to collapse of proceedings against DJ Jonathan King

An independent review will take place after “fundamental failures” led to the collapse of disgraced DJ Jonathan King’s trial, a Police and Crime Commissioner said. Surrey Police have apologised for serious failings in their investigation and an urgent independent review has been commissioned following the decision to dismiss the case due to failures in the disclosure process. There will be no further action against King and he will not be re-tried over alleged historical sex offences. The 73-year-old, of Bayswater, had denied 23 serious sexual assault charges against boys aged between 14 and 16, alleged to have taken place between 1970 and 1988.

The trial collapsed in June and it has been confirmed that the proceedings against King will not continue. King, an ex-pop star and producer for acts including Genesis, was released from jail in 2005 after serving half of a seven-year jail term for abusing underage boys between 1983 and 1989. He was previously found guilty at the Old Bailey in 2001 of sex offences against five youngsters aged 14 and 15. In a statement after the recent proceedings were stopped, Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, David Munro, said: “I have read the judge’s decision in full and as the Police and Crime Commissioner for this county I’m afraid it makes very difficult and concerning reading. “It is clear to me there were fundamental failures in the disclosure process which have resulted in the decision to dismiss what was an important trial involving alleged victims of serious sexual offences. “I am very sorry for all those involved who have been badly let down by this unacceptable and troubling situation. “They have been denied the opportunity for a fair trial due to the undoubted shortcomings of disclosure which have been laid bare.

