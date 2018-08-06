HSBC banks increased profits as it kick-starts new strategy

HSBC has boosted its profits as it pushes ahead with the strategy put in place by new chief executive John Flint.

The lender has reported pre-tax profit of 10.7 billion US dollars (£8.2 billion) for the half-year ended June 30, up from 10.2 billion US dollars (£7.9 billion) for the same period in 2017.

Adjusted pre-tax profits fell from 12.4 billion US dollars (£9.6 billion) to 12.1 billion US dollars (£9.3 billion), which HSBC said was due to hiring more staff and expanding its digital network.

The bank’s revenue for the period was 27.3 billion US dollars (£21 billion), up 4.2% year on year from 26.2 billion US dollars (£20.2 billion).

HSBC also announced that Jonathan Symonds, who is currently chairman of HSBC Bank, will become deputy group chairman of HSBC Holdings.