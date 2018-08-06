It’s utter rubbish: Nigel Farage dismisses Peterborough seat claims

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has talked down suggestions he is looking to stand for Parliament should a by-election be held in Peterborough. The city’s Labour MP Fiona Onasanya is to stand trial over allegations she lied about who was behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle. Ms Onasanya, who beat pro-Leave Conservative Stewart Jackson at the 2017 General Election, denies the allegations.

It was reported that Mr Farage was looking for a platform to relaunch his political career, with suggestions that Leave-supporting Peterborough may be a potential avenue. But the MEP told the Daily Telegraph: “The idea that I’m going to stand in Peterborough is utter rubbish. “I’m not thinking of standing anywhere else… In terms of standing in by-elections I’ve never even suggested it.”

Fiona Onasanya has appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice Credit: Chris Radburn/PA