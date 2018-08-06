Labour drops probe into Margaret Hodge over anti-Semitism clash with Jeremy Corbyn

An investigation into senior Labour MP Margaret Hodge for allegedly shouting at Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism has been dropped, the party has said. General secretary Jennie Formby has written to Dame Margaret ending the inquiry into alleged abusive behaviour and informing her that no further action will be taken.

It is understood the decision comes after Dame Margaret expressed her regret to the chief whip Nick Brown for the manner in which she had voiced her views. Writing on Twitter, Dame Margaret welcomed the decision, but insisted there had been no apologies on either side. “I’m pleased that the Labour Party has finally dropped their ‘action’ against me.” she wrote.

