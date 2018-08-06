Legal action under way as woman claims hair treatment caused stroke

A woman has launched a £1 million legal action against a hairdresser over claims her hair treatment caused a stroke.

Adele Burns had her hair washed six times during a treatment at Rainbow Rooms in Glasgow and lawyers allege the impact of the sink on her neck caused her to collapse the following day.

The 47-year-old, from Mid Calder, West Lothian, has now started a civil case against the salon and said her life “has been turned upside down”.

“With backing from my doctors, there is no doubt in my mind the salon caused the stroke,” Mrs Burns said.

“This hasn’t just left me isolated from society – I’ve been isolated from my own body.”

Mrs Burns visited the hairdresser in April 2016 and left with a headache, but put it down to not getting a chance to eat during the appointment.

The next day she lost her sight and felt dizzy, and then passed out when phoning her husband Campbell.

He called an ambulance and Mrs Burns was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Solicitors Digby Brown said it was found that she suffered a stroke following dissection of the vertebral artery – a clot caused by trauma in the neck which stops blood getting to the brain.