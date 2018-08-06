Michelin starred master chef Joel Robuchon dies aged 73

Crowned cook of the century in 1990, French master chef Joel Robuchon has died at the age of 73.

A spokeswoman for Robuchon confirmed his death, with French TV station BFM and newspaper Le Figaro reporting that he died in Geneva on Monday from cancer.

He was named among the best craftsmen in France in 1976, one of the cooks at the “dinner of the century” and mentored Gordon Ramsay.