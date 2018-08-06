Police in Atlanta save passenger from burning car

Shocking body camera video showing the dramatic moment police officers in Atlanta saved a passenger from a burning car early on Sunday morning has been released.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after 4am and saw a sedan had struck a metal pole and the engine was engulfed in flames.

A male passenger in the front of the car "appeared unconscious and was trapped in the vehicle", Atlanta Police said.

Two officers used fire extinguishers to control the blaze before the passenger was removed through the driver’s side door and carried to safety.

Atlanta Police said: "It appears that the passenger did not sustain any burns from the fire. Three people were transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition."

The police department added: "We are extremely proud of the actions of these officers."

Police also praised members of the public and said: "We are thankful for the actions of the citizens who stopped and assisted immediately after the accident."