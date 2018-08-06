Punctuality for London-Scotland trains on East Coast reaches seven-year low

Punctuality for London-Scotland trains on the East Coast Main Line reached a seven-year low after services were returned to public control, figures show.

Just 62.6% of London North Eastern Railway’s (LNER) Anglo-Scottish services arrived within 10 minutes of the scheduled time between June 24 and July 21, according to Network Rail data.

Press Association analysis found this was lower than any four-week period under its predecessor Virgin Trains East Coast, which operated from March 1 2015 until June 23.

It was the worst punctuality figure for the route since December 2010.