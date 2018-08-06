Saudi Arabia orders Canadian envoy to leave over criticism

Saudi Arabia has ordered the Canadian ambassador to leave the ultraconservative kingdom within 24 hours after his nation criticised the recent arrest of women’s rights activists.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also said it would freeze “all new business” between the kingdom and Canada.

Some 10% of Canadian crude oil imports come from Saudi Arabia.

Canadian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was not immediately clear if Ambassador Dennis Horak was in the kingdom.

“Any further step from the Canadian side in that direction will be considered as acknowledgement of our right to interfere in the Canadian domestic affairs,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in an extraordinarily aggressive statement.

“Canada and all other nations need to know that they can’t claim to be more concerned than the kingdom over its own citizens.”