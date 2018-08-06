Two dead and up to 70 injured after tanker explodes on motorway in Bologna

At least two people have been killed with up to 70 others injured after a truck transporting flammable substances exploded following a traffic accident.

The crash, which occurred on a motorway near Bologna in Italy, sent a fireball into the sky and left a bridge partially collapsed.

The incident happened on a stretch of road between Borgo Panigale and Casalecchio near Bologna Airport shortly before 2pm on Monday.

Some people were reportedly hit by flying glass as windows shattered in nearby buildings.