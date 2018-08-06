Serco boss ‘doesn’t know’ how many former asylum seekers will be evicted

The head of asylum accommodation provider Serco has said he does not know how many of those he houses in Glasgow will be evicted.

The Home Office contractor announced a rolling plan of lock changes in cases where asylum applications have been refused and tenants have not moved on.

A week after the policy emerged, Serco announced on Saturday it will pause the plan amid the anticipated legal challenge.

Housing charity Shelter Scotland plans to present papers at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday on behalf of two asylum seekers facing eviction.

Serco chief executive Rupert Soames told BBC Radio Scotland his firm would be represented in court.

The firm said it welcomed the opportunity to gain clarity from the courts, although it said it had legal advice that its approach was “fully within the law”.

Mr Soames it was not true lock change notices would be issued to 330 people.

Speaking on the Good Morning Scotland radio programme, he said: “That is the total number people we are paying for whom Home Office support has ceased.