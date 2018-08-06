Outrage as police officer Stephen Mitchell released early after being ordered to serve two life sentences for rape

Calls are growing for a review into the "disturbing and incomprehensible" decision to release a former police officer who was jailed for life for raping and sexually assaulting vulnerable women. Stephen Mitchell was ordered to serve two life sentences and warned he might never be freed from prison by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court in January 2011. Mr Justice Wilkie said the Northumbria Police constable was a "ruthless sexual predator" who was a danger to women. He ordered that Mitchell should serve at least seven-and-a-half years in jail before being considered for parole, adding: "Thereafter, you will only be released, if at all, if the parole board has concluded it is safe and in the public interest for you to be released on public licence. "That may not be for many years, if for ever."

Chair of the Commons Home Affairs Committee Yvette Cooper has called for an urgent update from Justice Secretary David Gauke following reports of Mitchell's release on parole. Ms Cooper said: "This case is disturbing and incomprehensible. "For someone who has committed such appalling crimes and been told that they may not be released for many years, if ever, to then be subject to release on parole after only seven-and-a-half years is just impossible to understand. "We urgently need to know what the Parole Board's reasons were because to most people this really does not look like justice for victims." The Labour MP also pointed to the recent furore which followed the release of another serial sex offender, John Worboys. Ms Cooper said: "The Justice Secretary also needs to tell us urgently what progress he has made since the decision on John Worboys to stop the same things happening all over again. "It shouldn't be left to victims to take legal action to get answers about why someone is being released or to stop serious and dangerous criminals being released early."

