Thousands of special train tickets on sale for papal Mass

Up to a quarter of a million extra train journeys are planned for the biggest Irish event in 40 years as people travel to see the Pope say Mass in Dublin.

Rail operator Iarnrod Eireann has laid on extra services on all main routes to the capital and advance booking is mandatory.

The papal Mass will be celebrated in Phoenix Park on the edge of the city centre on Sunday August 26 and half a million entry tickets are to be made available.

Organisers believe it will be the largest single event the country has hosted since Pope John Paul II visited in 1979.

Extra trains will operate from Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Rosslare and Waterford to and from Dublin.

High-frequency commuter services will ply routes near Dublin.