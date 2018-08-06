UK Weather Forecast: Brighter but showery across the north west tomorrow. Still hot to south east.

Tonight:Much of England and Wales will be dry, but with some mist and fog patches near the coast. Some rain across Scotland will reach northwest England and Wales later too.

Tuesday:Patchy cloud and rain will affect many northern and western parts, with some heavier showers in the far north and west. Very warm sunshine will continue for southeastern areas though.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Becoming cooler from Wednesday, with sunshine and showers for many. This theme will continue, with a risk of hail in the north towards the weekend, and rain in the southwest.