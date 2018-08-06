Varadkar signals increased carbon tax to meet climate change goals

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced next year’s budget must include an increased carbon tax if Ireland is to meet its obligations to tackling climate change.

Making his summer briefing in Government Buildings, Mr Varadkar said he recognised this would affect those living in poverty.

“If we’re going to meet our targets we’re going to have to grasp the nettle in pricing carbon and increasing the carbon tax in the next couple of years.

“We very much recognise that those living in poverty and vulnerable people will be worst affected by that, so we will have to look at compensatory measures for that.

“However, we will be working on a set of proposals for setting a price on carbon to bring the tax up as part of our climate change obligations.”

Discussing the 2019 budget, Mr Varadkar said it would be similar to that of 2018, but with additional funding for education and welfare, and lowering the standard rate cut-off point.

“The budget will be broadly balanced in 2019, moving to a surplus in 2020, allowing the national debt to be reduced.