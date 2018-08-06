Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – August 6

Brexit, the NHS and more on the anti-Semitism row in the Labour party all feature on Monday’s front pages.

The Times leads with an increase in the number of girls being treated for self-harm, with pressures of school and social media being blamed for the rise.

Brexit leads the Daily Telegraph, with the paper reporting British ministers claim that Brussels will be breaking its own laws should the UK leave the EU with no deal.

The Guardian says that Virgin has been awarded NHS contracts totalling nearly £2 billion in the last five years, with the paper reporting a “lack of transparency” over the contracts has “raised concerns” from campaigners.

The Financial Times leads with the concerns of Chancellor Philip Hammond about the City having access to the EU post-Brexit.

The Metro carries comments from International Trade Secretary Liam Fox in which he claims that the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is refusing to budge in talks.

The i runs with concerns about the loss of the green belt to new housing.

The Independent carries comments from the head of the Russell Group saying that the Government should consider bringing back maintenance grants to improve access to universities.

The Daily Mirror celebrates success in a campaign to change the organ donation system.

The Sun leads with the investigation into the death of missing midwife Samantha Eastwood.

The Daily Mail says text message warnings about cases of sepsis are “revolutionising the fight” against the disease.

The Daily Express writes a no-deal Brexit will cost the European Union £500 billion.

And the Daily Star runs with the death of Barry Chuckle aged 73.

