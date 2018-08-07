Arrest over Raymond Johnston murder

Police investigating the shooting dead of a man in West Belfast have made an arrest.

Raymond Johnston, 28, died after being shot at a house in Glenbawn Avenue just before 8pm on February 13.

His partner and her 11-year-old child were in the house at the time.

A man aged 41 was arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act, a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement said.

He was detained in the Poleglass area of West Belfast and has been taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in the city centre for questioning.

Detectives from the serious crime branch are investigating the killing.