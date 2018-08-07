- ITV Report
BBC radio presenter Vicki Archer dies suddenly aged 41
Radio presenter Vicki Archer has died suddenly at the age of 41.
Ms Archer had co-hosted a drivetime programme with Adam Green on BBC Shropshire since 2010.
Away from the BBC she had enjoyed successful stints in commercial radio, hosting events and working as a voiceover artist.
In a statement, the Ms Archer's family said: "Vicki was a much loved daughter and mother as well as being an extremely talented broadcaster.
"We are still coming to terms with her tragic loss so would ask that people respect our privacy and leave us alone to grieve as a family."
Tributes poured in following the announcement on Tuesday. Co-host Green paid his respects. He tweeted: "I am sad and numb. Vicki was a lovely human being with a big heart. She was kind, generous, creative, warm and friendly to all she met. In the 8 years I have worked with her there wasn't a day when we didn't laugh out loud. My thoughts are with her beautiful children and family x"
No other information has been released regarding Ms Archer's death.