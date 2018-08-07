BBC radio presenter Vicki Archer dies suddenly aged 41

Radio presenter Vicki Archer has died suddenly at the age of 41.

Ms Archer had co-hosted a drivetime programme with Adam Green on BBC Shropshire since 2010.

Away from the BBC she had enjoyed successful stints in commercial radio, hosting events and working as a voiceover artist.

In a statement, the Ms Archer's family said: "Vicki was a much loved daughter and mother as well as being an extremely talented broadcaster.

"We are still coming to terms with her tragic loss so would ask that people respect our privacy and leave us alone to grieve as a family."